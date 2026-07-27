THE Dyfed Dirt Bike Club hosted the latest rounds of the British Enduro Championship, the two-day ATP Brechfa Enduro attracting some 130 riders from all over the UK and the Isle of Man.
With a lap of some 36 miles incorporating farm land, moorland as well as NRW forest land in the Brechfa forest, and the private forest land of event sponsor ATP, the event pushed riders to their limits.
Saturday and Sunday both saw an early 9am start with riders not finishing until late on the Saturday afternoon, the championship and expert classes taking in three laps whilst the other classes completed two laps. The Sunday would be the same but with the Expert class being reduced to just the two laps.
Check times were deliberately made slack on a safety decision, owing to the dusty riding conditions after the recent heatwave that hit the UK. The results were won over the three brand new special tests which were ridden eight times on the Saturday and seven on the Sunday by the championship elite class.
Jed Etchells from the Isle of Man would take the double win for both rounds, whilst Enduro GP rider Steve Holcome would take runner up and Alex Walton from Rhayader third, again with the latter riders finishing the same position both days.
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