THIS weekend will see latest round of the ACU British Enduro Championship take place when the Dyfed Dirt Bike Club host the ATP-sponsored Brechfa Enduro.
The Carmarthenshire event which will have the start and finish area at Cwmann just outside Lampeter and will see a 9am start on the Saturday and Sunday.
With the DDBC having put in months of work preparing for what will be a more or less brand new event with three brand new special tests, the Cross Test held on grass farmland just a mile outside Cwmann and will be ridden on the out lap first thing in the morning and return lap in the afternoon.
The other two tests include the Enduro test in a private forest block above Llanybydder and could take up to 12 minutes to ride whist a mild version of the extreme test is located just half a mile away on NRW land whist the mid lap refuelling areas and pits are also located at the extreme tests which will provide great viewing for the pit crews and spectators alike.
A great runout will then take place over Mynydd Llanybydder / Llanllwni again not fully used since back in the 90’s to the NRW Tower Forest block above Brechfa where a tight check will most lightly take place and with plenty of virgin going in there riders are in for a great treat CoC Huw Watkins is confident riders will face a challenging but fully rideable and enjoyable event.
To top the event off the club have gained some entries from World GP Enduro Championship stars Steve Holcombe Sherco and Triumph rider Will Bennett who are getting some Welsh soil practise in before the final Enduro GP round two weeks later at Rhayader.
Some locals riding the ATP Brechfa Enduro include Sion Evans from Cwmann in the Elite Championship Class who will be hoping to gain good points on his home event aboard his TM 250 which has last week had some engine tweaks done by TM UK and transformed the bike after Evans tested it at a private venue last week.
Rhys Evans from NC Emlyn is entered in the expert class and will surely relish the tight check going. Gareth Davies from Lampeter on the Daltons Yamaha is entered in the Over 50’s class, Harry Best in the Clubman class is on home soil and has produced some great results lately, John Hunt is another local to cheer on in the Over 50’s class.
With around 130 entries the event looks to be a cracker with the club trying to set the mark for a British Enduro Championship event, the new start venue and a lap of some 36 miles was the bought forward by Aled Evans from the club and has had great backing from its members who have spent months putting it together.
The club would like to thank all landowners and NRW for the use of the land along with event sponsor ATP for the Enduro Test venue as well as other enduro club members who have helped to put the event together.
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