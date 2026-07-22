The first races on the card were the Novice heats. In the first the newly promoted Mahogany Frankie from the inform Munro stable from Bridgend driven by Jimmy was first passed the post from Matteuceous (Gale, Gorslas) with Brywins Saturn (Tompkins, Clyro) third. In the second heat the other newcomer Glenfield Thomas driven by Mathew Tromans for the Billington, of Leicester and Hardwick, from Brecon team, was first, in second was another rising star Rhyds Louie with the backmarker Manhattan Gangster (Munro, Bridgend) in third.