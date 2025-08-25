CIL Y Cwm race is another local race that is supported by Sarn Helen runners.
A two-loop undulating course of roughly five and a half miles saw seven runners take to the start line with impressive times being posted.
Dan Hooper was first Sarn Helen runner home in 34:30, followed by Glyn Price 35:36, Steven Holmes 39:02, David Casso Davies 43:21, Delyth Crimes 46:20, Jane Holmes 52:52, Corrina Robinson 1:06:34.
Jacob Smith ran a single loop in 26:30.
The Sirona 100 takes place on one glorious trail, the Wales Coast Path, starting at Barmouth and finishing in Cardigan.
Covering a distance of 103 miles with over 15,000 ft of elevation, the course takes you on probably the most varied landscape and terrain of the entire 870 mile coastal path.
The path was a world’s first when it was officially opened in 2012, as a continuous foot path stretching around the entire length of the country’s coast line.
Becky Atkinson thrives on the challenge of ultra races, this one being her longest distance by far.
Becky was 2nd female and 3rd overall in a superb time of 25:25:02 and as a result of her outstanding performance she has been invited to run in The World Championships in Brazil.
Emma Palfrey competed at the SWYD Sprint Tri Cymru Super Series Grand Finale in Barry.
The 750M swim took place at Whitmore Bay’s golden sandy beach before the 20K bike ride around the historic town of Barry on closed roads finishing with the 5K run taking in all of the Island’s natural beauty.
Emma had a great swim, was 2nd Female on the bike in 34:28 and was also 2nd on the run in 23:14.
Another fantastic event for Emma.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.