Sam Woodcock/Mark Rodway had been the fastest Expert crew over the test by one second from Joshua Davies/Trystan Leyshon; neither of these made it to the halfway halt, Woodcock/Rodway going out after picking up a third puncture, when they were only carrying two spares. The class was now led by Gareth Wyn Jones/Ryan Griffiths, who went on to take the class award, by almost two minutes, at the finish.