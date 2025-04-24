HAFREN Foresters Archery Club are holding a have-a-go session to help one of their members compete in Europe this summer.
Megan Costall currently represents GB archery and is hoping to be called forward to the GB Olympic Squad later this year.
She is ranked in the top five women archers in GB, earned a silver medal at the European Youth Cup in Switzerland in 2023 and holds several records.
As part of her preparation she will be competing in Europe this summer which, with archery being a smaller sport, she has to do at her own expense.
As a full time student she will be expected to fund approximately £4,000 for travel and competing.
The archery club will be holding the have-a-go session in Caersws next to Season's Café, who support the club, on Sunday, 27 April, from 10.30am - 1pm.
There will be a free opportunity for families and individuals to try the sport under the supervision of their Archery GB coaches and they will welcome any donation that is put in the bucket to help support Megan.
The small but committed club has a very strong junior section with several archers achieving Welsh, county and GB records over 2024.
They are also able to support archers with disability and will be running weekly junior sessions that begin in the coming weeks.