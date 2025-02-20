NEWCASTLE Emlyn driver James Williams has confirmed his 2025 rallying plans, and is ready to fight at the very front in the top-flight of the Probite British Rally Championship as well as his home round of the FIA European Rally Championship – all under the spotlight of the ITV television cameras.
Ahead of the new season, the 26-year-old revealed his 2025 Rally2 charger, supported once again by the iconic Orange Amps brand.
The four-wheel-drive, turbo-charged Hyundai i20 Rally2 will be equipped with MRF Tyres this season, with the Indian brand putting its faith in Williams allowing the Newcastle Emlyn driver to put his own stamp on the British forestry tracks and Tarmac lanes around the country in the BRC debut for MRF.
James will be joined in the car by former European Rally Champion co-driver Ross Whittock as the pair aim to rekindle their winning partnership in a full-season attack on the British Championship.
The duo will also combine British aspirations with a FIA European Championship round, as Rali Ceredigion dovetails both series once again in September.
The Aberystwyth-based event saw the team record their first fastest stage time on the European tour last year, and with the home round returning in 2025 – big backyard ambitions are high on Williams’ agenda.
“It’s great to be back, and I have never felt in better shape ahead of a new season,” said an enthusiastic Williams.
“I have a good team around me and I am delighted to have the Orange Amps colours returning on the Hyundai – it’s great to see the reaction it gets out on the stages.
“We are also delighted to welcome MRF Tyres to the team, and I am incredibly honoured to be tasked with campaigning the tyres at the highest level in Britain, with the hope of rustling some feathers against the established brands.
“I am also delighted to be representing Hyundai Motorsport in the UK once again and the support we have had from the manufacturer has been fantastic and it is great to continue that strong relationship into 2025.
“I have been working hard since the end of last year, and I wanted to be sure we had the right package to do the business this year.
“I have high standards and we need to kick it up a gear this year, if we want to take the fight to the establishment.
“I want to be realistically fighting for wins and hopefully the title.
“I think our small team punches well above its weight and can really take the fight to the bigger names and teams this year, for sure.
”The season gets underway on the asphalt of East Yorkshire - with the East Riding Stages the start of a new championship year, with 50 flat-out miles in the lanes around Beverley this weekend (Sunday 23 February).
Returning in 2025 will be the hour-long highlights shows from every round, appearing a week after the event on ITV4 and ITVX – showcasing the dramatic, pulsating rallying action to a wider audience around the UK.
James would like to thank his team of loyal partners: Orange, MRF tyres, Hyundai Motorsport, Kissdental, Barri Davies Electrical, Rallycover, Omolagato Watches, Morrisons Daily, P1 Racewear, Nicky Grist Motorsports, Lucky Vacation Homes, Elite Clinical Excellence, Davies and Davies Furniture, Sinclair Group, WGD Plant Hire, West Coast Finance, Outback Outfitters.