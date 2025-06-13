LAMPETER’S Meirion Evans and William Creighton will spearhead a strong two-car assault on the Wilton Donegal International Rally (19-22 June) when they contest one of the Irish Tarmac Championship’s most famous events in a pair of Castrol MEM Rally Team Toyota GR Yaris Rally2s.
This will be Meirion’s fifth Donegal Rally start and he arrives in Letterkenny in tremendous form, having finished second on the recent Rally of the Lakes and was awarded the win on the Jim Clark Rally, having led the event at the time it was stopped at just over half distance.
Co-driven by Ger Conway, the 29-year old Welshman fought back from an issue on day one to finish second in Donegal last year.
Feeling confident and comfortable in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally2, Meirion is returning in the hopes of going one better – albeit against extraordinarily tough competition.
Although he was born and bred on Irish rallying, William hasn’t contested the Donegal Rally as a driver since 2017, where he finished 35th overall and third in class in a Peugeot 208 R2.
It will also be his first Irish Tarmac Rally Championship (ITRC) event since last year’s West Cork Rally and his first rally in the Castrol Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 on home soil.
William has only contested two events so far this year – albeit with impressive results, winning the East Riding Stages and finishing second on the Carlisle Stages (results which put him into the lead of the Probite British Rally Championship after two rounds).
Co-driven by Liam Regan, a lack of recent Donegal Rally experience won’t slow the 27-year old Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy supported driver down, as he too challenges for a top result.
Meirion Evans said: “Firstly, I’d like to pass on my best wishes to everyone affected by the accidents on the recent Jim Clark and Cavan rallies.
“I went to Donegal for the first time in 2014 and it’s a rally I simply cannot miss because I’ve been back every year that the rally has run ever since.
“It’s one of the rallies I look forward to more than most.
“Last year we went there for the first time with the Toyota and it went quite well.
“We had problems on the first day, but we fought back well and finished second.
“It would be great to go one better this time.
“I’m happy with where I am with the Yaris Rally2 at the moment and I hope I can translate that into a really strong performance again.
“Our speed on the Rally of the Lakes in Killarney was really good and we managed to move our pace forward a bit more on the Jim Clark.
“It’s great to have both Castrol cars out again, with William joining us.
“It’s unfortunate that he couldn’t make the Jim Clark, but hopefully both of us can have a strong run in Donegal.
“It would be great for both cars to have a good result – I just hope I’m the one on top this time!”
William Creighton said: “Donegal is a rally that I’ve always wanted to contest in a Rally2 car. It’s such a special event for Irish rallying and the atmosphere is second to none.
“To be competing on such an iconic event, on home ground, with the support of the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy and in the Castrol Toyota GR Yaris, really means a lot.
“The pace at the front of the ITRC is very strong.
“There’s no room for error, and it’s important to find a good rhythm from the beginning of the rally.
“But that’s what makes it such a brilliant challenge.
“This is a great opportunity for me, both in terms of contesting such an iconic rally and in staying sharp during the gap in the BRC schedule.
“Three days in Donegal offers very useful seat time ahead of our next asphalt BRC round at Rali Ceredigion later in the summer.
“It’s a huge boost to be back behind the wheel and to do it on Irish soil, and I’m grateful to the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy and the team for making it happen.
“We’ve had a good run so far this year.
“I think Donegal will be a huge test, not just because of the pace of the competition, but the intensity of the rally and how much local knowledge comes into play.
“I did the rally last year but in the co-driver’s seat of Liam’s [Regan] Škoda, but this will be a world away from that.
“I’m looking forward to enjoying the weekend and putting on a show for the fans.”
The Donegal International Rally contains 20 stages totalling 170.25 stage miles.
It begins with a ceremonial start in Letterkenny town centre at 19:00 on Thursday 19 June, with the action getting underway the following day.
Leg 1 on Friday 20 June contains six stages / 48 stage miles.
Leg 2 on Saturday 21 June is the longest, with eight stages / 65.5 stage miles, including the famous Knockalla test.
Leg 3 on Sunday 22 June is no less challenging, with six stages / 56.75 stage miles, including two passes over the legendary Carnhill, Atlantic Drive and Fanad Head stages.
The finish ceremony is at 18:00 outside the Mount Errigal Hotel.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.