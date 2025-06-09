THE highlight for Sarn Helen Running Club every year is The Welsh Castles Relay and this year was no exception.
A two-day weekend running event with 20 runners in each team, 10 running on Saturday and 10 on Sunday, starting at Caernarfon Castle and finishing in Cardiff.
Teams from England and Wales battled it out to win the coveted team award for the various categories on offer.
Sarn Helen Running Club competed in the Open Category and had another phenomenal race finishing 21st overall with some amazing individual results.
Their times were: Stage 1, Dee Jolly 66:03; Stage 2, Mike Davies 67:38; Stage 3, Simon Hall 77:31; Stage 4, Carwyn Davies 59:31; Stage 5, George Eadon 62:51; Stage 6, Teifion Davies 57:48; Stage 7, Daniel Jones 67:38; Stage 8, Arwyn Davies 74:37; Stage 9, Lou Summers 55:47; Stage 10, Dylan Lewis 67:53 and 2nd MV; Stage 11, Joe Summers 72:11; Stage 12, Polly Summers 67:22 and 2nd Female; Stage 13, Glyn Price 67:43; Stage 14, Ollie George 64:03 and 7th overall; Stage 15, Sion Tansley 84:33; Stage 16, Wyn Thomas 83:33; Stage 17, Alix Arndt 63:38; Stage 18, Sophia Barker 65:08; Stage 19, Geth Ap Phylip 51:15; Stage 20, Matt Clarke 63:32.
Swansea was the destination for seven other Sarn Helen runners, six taking on the Half Marathon with Heiddwen Tomos competing in The City 5 miler and finishing in a great time of 49:14.
Ian Williams 1:40:13, Sarah Puetz 2:14:09, Geraint Blayney 1:47:47, Kevin Jones 1:32:33, Wyn Evans 1:28:50, Sara Jones 1:52:01.
Dylan Lewis travelled back down to Cardiff to compete in the 2nd race of the SSAFA Cardiff 5K Road Race Series.
Dylan had another stunning run to finish in 16:25, 22 seconds faster than Race 1.
Dylan Davies was back on the track and is now a Double Gold Medallist having won his Age Category in both the 800 and 1,500M races and was 1st overall in the 800m at the Welsh Masters Track and Field Championships with his amazing runs securing him personal best times in both events.
