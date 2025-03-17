WITH near perfect conditions, there was a full house of entries for the second round of the Mid Wales Centre Trials Championship held at Hundred House hosted by Llandrindod Wells and District Motor Club
Welsh Marches rider Jack Welch won the Experts class in a tight three-way battle with Llandrindod's Josh Hill and Newtown's Gary Jenkins all finishing within six points of each other.
There was a more clear-cut victory in the Intermediate class with Merthyr Tydfil's Jason Galvin losing just four points, 12 ahead of Knighton's Mark Vaughan with Meilyr Evans of Darowen in third.
In the Clubman class, which was dominated by English visitors with Stroud's Darren Butcher winning from Ross's Gordon Brown, meanwhile Stuart Ruell of Presteigne riding his Montesa, clinched the Twin shock class on the same route.
Llanidloes' Paul Lewis took the Sportsman Master class win and St Harmon's Garry Jones the sportsman class while Bishops Castle's Nick Woolley riding his immaculate Ariel secured the win over Cross Gates' Tim Davies in the Sportsman Twin shock class.
An encouraging number of youth riders competed with West Wales' Archie Fletcher winning the youth expert class, Idris Jones of Aberangell the youth Intermediate class.
The youth sportsman class was again dominated by girls with St Harmon's Lily Jones winning from Corris' Megan Roberts and Llanfyllin's Harper Oliver third.
With the recent International Women’s Day, these girls were certainly leading the way with a total of nine women and girls competing in the event.
The next round of the Mid Wales Centre Trials Championship will be on Sunday, 23 March at Felindre, Knighton and will be organised by the Central Wales Auto Club and will be starting at 10.30am.