THE opening round of the 2025 Welsh Open Sprint Championship took place at the Cwmwythig Hill track above Rhayader.
With just under 200 riders taking to the first of seven times tests at 9am the overall winner at the end of the day was Jamie Mc Canney riding a Triumph enduro bike.
There were plenty of locals also racing at the Welsh hillside track and with the sun shining all day the opening round of the championship went well.
Sion Evans (left) of Lampeter and Iestyn Evans, Llanybydder (Gary Jones)
Will and Ifan Jones, of Pontrhydfendigaid, take a well earned break in between races (Gary Jones)