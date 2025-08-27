CRYMYCH maintained their 100 per cent start to their Costcutter Ceredigion First Division campaign with an impressive 6-2 win at Cardigan Town on Tuesday evening.
The hosts’ cause wasn’t helped when Liam Doherty was red carded midway through the first half
Crymych took full advantage of their numerical advantage with goals by Ross McDonald and Rhodri George before the break.
McDonald and George bagged their braces early in the second half and things went from bad to worse for Cardigan when Aidan Williams was given his marching orders on 54 minutes.
Credit to Cardigan, the nine men reduced the deficit through Llion Williams on 67 minutes but the visitors responded with another couple of goals by George to take his tally to four for the evening and eight for the campaign.
Sion Nicoll netted another late consolation for the hosts.
Newcastle Emlyn stayed two points off top spot with a narrow 2-1 win at St Dogmaels.
Wil Williams and Samuel Brooks put Emlyn in the driving seat before Adam Williams pulled one back from the penalty spot on the hour.
Felinfach are up to third place after they netted six unanswered goals at Crannog, Steffan Williams leading the way with a hat-trick.
Josh Davies and Osian Kersey joined him on the scoresheet and they were also aided by a Nathan Evans-Tomkins own goal.
Goals by Cory Leonard-Davies, Rhydian Davies and substitute Owen Wilton saw Llechryd to a 3-0 victory at Maesglas whilst a couple of goals by Tudur Davie sealed Llandysul’s 2-1 comeback win against Llanboidy after Gethin Scourfield had given the visitors the lead.
Division Two
Lampeter Town Reserves are the early pacesetters in division two after they beat Tregaron Turfs Reserves in a nine-goal thriller.
It was all square at 2-2 at the break after Jay Kenney gave hosts Tregaron an early lead.
Daniel Evans equalised on the quarter hour mark but was sent for an early shower three minutes before the break after picking up a second caution.
Kenney restored Turfs’ advantage moments later before late drama at the end of the half, Terry Witts netting a stoppage time penalty to restore parity.
The same played converted a second spot kick awarded seconds into the new half and Lampeter’s Luke Davies-Lovell gave them a two-goal cushion with goal number four on 53 minutes.
Kenney notched his hat-trick form the third penalty of the evening moments later but the 10 men finished strongly, Bryn Jones with a couple of late goals to seal the three points.
Goals by Ross Diamond and Glenn Baldwin saw New Quay to a 2-0 win at Aberaeron, the visitors finishing with 10 players after George Tilstone was shown a second yellow card.
Aberporth overcame a slow start at Maesglas Reserves to run out comfortable 5-1 winners courtesy of Matthew Smith, John Midgley, Osian Pritchard-Evans, Jonathan Burrows and Daniel Nichol. Aaron Hopkins had given Maesglas the lead.
Bargod Rangers went one better with a 6-1 win against Llechryd Reserves.
The hosts led 3-0 at the break through Ethan Furness, Danny Davies and Jake Shakespeare.
Davies netted his second moments into the new half quickly followed by a Steffan Thomas strike and a Jac Griffiths penalty before Ashley Campbell scored a late consolation for the visitors.
Second half goals by Carwyn Griffiths, Andrii Solyiak and Ryan Moore earned Ffostrasol Reserves a hard-fought point after hosts Felinfach Reserves had built up a seemingly unassailable lead through Cerith Evans and Krysztof Dolniak (2).
Fixtures:
Division One, Saturday, 30 August – Crannog v Cardigan Town; Newcastle Emlyn v Felinfach; Llanboidy v St Dogmaels; Maesglas v Llandysul; Pencader United v Llechryd.
Division Two, Friday, 29 August – Llechryd. Saturday, 30 August – Aberaeron v Ffostrasol Reserves; New Quay v Felinfach Reserves; Tregaron Turfs Reserves v Maesglas Reserves; Lampeter Town Reserves v Bargod Rangers.
Division Three: Saturday, 30 August – Cardigan Town Reserves v Crannog Reserves; Dewi Stars v Llandysul Reserves; Felinfach 3rds v Llanboidy Reserves; St Dogmaels Reserves v Pencader United Reserves.
