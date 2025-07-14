OSIAN Pryce got his preparations for an assault on the Roger Albert Clark Rally at the end of the year off to the best possible start with an outstanding performance on the Nicky Grist Stages on Saturday.
Driving a Ford Escort RS1800 Mk2 built and supplied by Wales Motorsport for the first time, the 2022 British rally champion was the fastest 2WD competitor throughout the 45-stage mile event – held in the mid-Wales forests in and around the Mynydd Epynt military range.
Taking no risks and driving well within himself, Osian and co-driver Phil Pugh won the hotly contested Historic section of the event by 1min 12.5 seconds, won the BTRDA Silver Star section, finished third in the overall Welsh Rally Championship section and came home first two-wheel drive in a magnificent 12th position overall.
“This was my first gravel rally for nine months and my first in an Escort since the RAC Rally in 2023, so I’m very happy with both our performance and our result,” said Osian.
“I’m shocked that we won the Historic section by over a minute.
“I’m not sure if others had problems, but I’ve been driving at seven and eight tenths all day.
“Maybe that helped in the hot and abrasive conditions, because in some stages I backed right off to manage the tyres and the times were still good.
“I had a good clean run with no mistakes, nailed all the lines and the car’s been fabulous all day.
“To just jump into a new car and drive it, without a single issue, has been an absolute pleasure. It really showcases how good Wales Motorsport is at building and running a car.
“For my first event back preparing for the RAC Rally, it could not have gone any better.”
