THE Severn Valley Stages Rally, originally scheduled for 12 April has been cancelled due to access issues in the Welsh forests.
Midland Manor Motor Club, the event organisers, have been informed by Motorsport UK, the governing body for motorsport in the UK, and Natural Resources Wales (NRW), which oversees forestry management in Wales, that extensive damage caused by Storm Darragh in December has rendered many of the stages inaccessible.
As a result, permission for forest stage rallies in the area has been revoked.
With a packed stage rally calendar and uncertainty around the availability of key locations for the event later in the year, organisers have been forced to cancel the 2025 edition and have elected to look ahead to 2026.
“The entire organising team are of course extremely disappointed to hear the news from Motorsport UK and Natural Resources Wales,” said clerk of the course Keith Ashley.
“We have been working hard behind the scenes to produce yet another classic Severn Valley Stages for all our crews, with world-class stages such as Myherin and Hafren on the billing.
“This announcement is a significant setback for the motorsport community and the local region, which greatly benefits from the event.
“The financial impact on Builth Wells, Llandrindod Wells and the surrounding areas cannot be overstated.
“Additionally, it is a disappointment for the organising team, who have dedicated countless hours to planning and preparing for what promised to be another spectacular rally.
“I would like to thank Axon Commercial Catering Equipment for their unwavering support after coming on board as title partners for the first time this year.
“Their enthusiasm for the rally is very refreshing, and we are grateful for their understanding.
“Our thanks also must go to the championships scheduled to head for Builth.
“We will refocus our energy on the next event and hope everyone will join us in just over 12 months on 11 April 2026.”
The one-day forest event was set to welcome the Probite British Rally Championship, Fuchs Lubricants British Historic Rally Championship, Pirelli Welsh Rally Championship, The Stellantis Motorsport Rally Cup IRE & UK, West Wales HRCR Stage Masters Challenge and TCS Plant Rally Challenge.