SUNDAY saw Clive Motorcycle Club run their first trial of the year, the Dave Allen Trial, held on the outskirts of Newtown, writes Malcolm Bates.
Held in dry conditions with a low watery sun making perfect weather for the competitors, the event was the first round of the Mid Wales Centre ACU’s championship and attracted an entry worthy of its status.
Shropshire visitor, Jack Welch, got the better of Llandrindod’s Josh Hill to win the expert route, with Sam Oliver taking third.
In the very competitive Intermediate class, host club rider Neil Bowden took the win ahead of Knighton’s Mark Vaughan and Neil’s brother Kevin in third place.
Aberangell’s Idris Jones on his Gas Gas took the youth inter class win.
Llandrindod Wells bike dealer Steve Plain had the perfect ride on the clubman route, completing the course without dropping a mark, with Knighton’s Martin Neary finishing runner up on three marks. Scott Brooks came in third with Devils Bridge’s Dave Bower fourth.
On the same route, Colin Sagar from Oswestry lost one mark to take the Over 40 class and most impressively, Church Stretton’s Clayton Rowson equalling Colin’s score to take the Pre 65 class aboard his big 500cc Ariel.
On the Sportsman route, Leominster’s Ken Brown just got the better of St Harmon’s Garry Jones on the tie decider as both finished the course on two marks.
Meanwhile, Garry’s daughter went one better winning the youth sportsman class heading up an all-girl podium with Harper Oliver runner up and Corris’ Megan Roberts coming third.