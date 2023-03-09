Nathan Robertshaw has achieved a personal best at the Aberystwyth parkrun thanks in part to the Vorsprung coaching academy.
After only attending Vorsprung neuro-drills and neuro-dynamic gym sessions, Nathanran a time of 17 mins 49s.
He said: “Vorsprung have helped change how I think about running. Like how your pace doesn’t feel any different, but you get faster and stronger. I find this very exciting and it gives me hope to improve.’”
Vorsprung's training aims to show athletes how working with your body and improving its communication signals can have a life-changing effect on their health and sporting performances.