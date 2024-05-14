The Centenary Season of New Quay Bowling Club has begun.
Affiliated in 1924, the club has been an important social and sporting hub for the people of New Quay and it’s many surrounding villages.
The move to its current site, in Francis Street, in the 1940s has allowed several generations of bowlers to enjoy the game on Ceredigion's only Bowling green with a sea view.
This season began with the official opening of the green by our invited dignitaries; Mayor, Jennifer Davies, county councillor, Matthew Vaux and Barry Davies (New Quay member & President of Ceredigion County Bowling Association).
Various celebrations are planned throughout the season, including a 1924 game with members in period clothing on 8 June and a game against the ‘Barbarians’ – a charitable team consisting of players who have achieved distinction in the game over many years on 28 July.
New Quay will also also host all the Ceredigion County Competition Finals between 9-12 July and a County match against Mid Glamorgan on 14 July.
For all details involving these and many other games/events, or if you just want to visit to play or say hello, please contact the Club Secretary : Cliff Wilson ([email protected])