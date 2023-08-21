In the first heat of the Grade A Luminite driven by Lee Price from the in-form Collingwood stable at Huntington moved to the outside of long time leader Dernol Yankee (Wozencraft, Llangurig) and pressed the button for home on the final straight, to claim victory, while in third place was the fast finishing Happy Hands (Meaney & Harris, Merthyr). Lee Price claimed a quick double when he partnered the Collingwood Llwyns Mercy in the second Grade A heat, they swept into an early lead and this little mare, who makes up for lack of inches with the heart of a lion, was never going to be denied, in second place was Ontop Shouda Cuda (Bevan, Llanddewi) and inches behind Lakeside Pan (Elder, New Quay).