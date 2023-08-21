Zulu Warrior and owner Matthew Tromans from Newcastle Emlyn romped to victory in the non-whip race at Saturday’s Newbridge meeting.
They took up the running with a lap to go and claimed victory from Richard Staples from Brecon and Goodtime Hal.
Newbridge is one of the last of the independent meetings, with a history going back decades.
The first races were the Novice heats, these are always very competitive, as horses make their way up the racing ladder. In the first heat Dernol Black Satin driven as usual by Perry Thomas for the Frost family from Pontypridd ran a classic race to secure first place ahead of Talavary Crown (Greenway, Michaelchurch Eskley) while Olympics ran on well to be third. Carrie on Fred (Middleton, Llandrindod Wells) continued in winning ways in the second heat with Lynne Boxhall at the helm from the long time leader Juicy Wiggle (Mark White, Porthcawl) with Fold Showman (Perks, Presteigne) in third.
In the Grade B race it was one of the back markers, the impressive Zulu Warrior, who swept up the testing home straight to win comfortably.
In the first heat of the Grade A Luminite driven by Lee Price from the in-form Collingwood stable at Huntington moved to the outside of long time leader Dernol Yankee (Wozencraft, Llangurig) and pressed the button for home on the final straight, to claim victory, while in third place was the fast finishing Happy Hands (Meaney & Harris, Merthyr). Lee Price claimed a quick double when he partnered the Collingwood Llwyns Mercy in the second Grade A heat, they swept into an early lead and this little mare, who makes up for lack of inches with the heart of a lion, was never going to be denied, in second place was Ontop Shouda Cuda (Bevan, Llanddewi) and inches behind Lakeside Pan (Elder, New Quay).
The Baby Novice section was divided into three races, in the first Red Regal driven by Andrew Hardwick for long time supporter Ken Lloyd of New Radnor, took up the running at the bell and held on for a convincing victory ahead of the powerful Black Mambo (Meaney Merthyr) while Woodstone Miranda and Austin Hughes from New Radnor were third.
In the second Baby Novice race the ever patient Steve Lewis on Ithon Papa (Rowlands, Rhayader) just got their heads in front passing the winning post to claim victory from the leader Ithon Prince (Duggan, Howey) while Ithon Queen (Raynolds, Orleton) was third. In the third Baby Novice race Disquilfa Gem (Mason, Huntington) and driven by Jonny James took up the running in the last 50 yards to win from the long-travelled Easy Connection (Chettwr, Stourport) with inches behind Red Cash (Sargeant, Newbridge).
Only two runners entered the saddle class where the dependable Easy Company partnered by Laura Bevan, one of his owners from Llanddewi, gave a masterclass in this traditional form of racing.
The Novice final was the next race on the card. Fold Showman with Mathew Tromans at the controls led from the gate for the Perks family from Presteigne and despite multiple challenges they held on gamely, a length away in second was Carrie on Fred (Middleton, Llandrindod Wells) while Talavary Crown (Greenway, Michaelchurch Eskley) was third.
The final race of the day, was the Grade A Final in which the diminutive Llwyns Mercy, owned by Elizabeth Collingwood from Huntington and driven by her breeder Lee Price, claimed the lead from the start and there was nothing the rest of the field could do, as this brave little mare swept to victory ahead of Ontop Shouda Cuda (Bevan, Llanddewi) while Dernol Yankee (Wozencraft, Llangurig) was third.