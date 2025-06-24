THE Presteigne meeting on Broadheath Common is one of the original fixtures of Wales & Border Counties and it continues to thrive. Saturday’s gathering enjoyed good weather and good racing.
The first races of the afternoon were the Novice heats in which Lee Price deputized in the driver’s seat for owner Katie Davies from Orleton, to win the first with Sally M, in front of Don Bobby, his first time in this division belonging to Carolyn Rowlands from Nantmel, while the experienced Red Cash (Sargeant, Newbridge) was third.
New entrant Hillbilly Jackson owned by Rachel Bevan and driven by Andrew Bevan from Builth Wells won the second heat, in front of Fold Fearless (Perks, Presteigne) with the maturing Evenwood Itchy Feet (Mills, Llanddewi) in third.
The next racing division was the Grade B with the first heat won by Fold Megastar driven by Mathew Tromans for the Perks family from Presteigne, in second was the backmarker Blue Guns N Roses (Thomas, Pontypridd) while Ellavafella (Bevan, Llanddewi) was third.
In the second heat Mathew Tromans partnered Stateside Icon owned and trained by the Weigel family from Llanddewi Velfrey to be first passed the post ahead of Seal of Approval belonging to the Munro family from Bridgend while the reliable Carrie on Fred (Middleton, Llandrindod Wells) was third.
In the Grade A race which followed Mathew Tromans from Newcastle Emlyn was aboard his own talented mare Zulu Warrior, to register a treble of wins in succession beating Happy Hands (Rowlands, Nantmel) into second with Dernol Yankee (Wozencraft, Llangurig) claiming third.
In the first of the Baby Novice races Begwyns Trust driven by Perry Thomas for Robin Lloyd from Painscastle claimed his ticket into Novice company by winning from the stylish Dai’s Silver Talk (Bevan, Builth Wells) while third place could not be separated with Millstream Art (Chan, Leicester) and Wye Doon (Williams, Pencader) sharing the spoils.
In the second Baby Novice race Manceys Deuce also won his graduation to the Novice class for owner Katie Davies of Orleton driven by Lee Price.
The Nursery race is for young horses to gain experience in the sport and this week Blazing Eagle owned by Michael Bevan from Builth Wells and driven by his brother Andrew claimed victory ahead of Morris Dancer (Millard, Stourbridge) and Beach Boy (Collard, Nantmel).
The Novice Final provided another win for the well-regarded Hillbilly Jackson driven by Andrew Bevan, Builth Wells for daughter Rachel, in second was Sally M (Davies, Orleton) while Fold Fearless (Perks, Presteigne) claimed third.
The Junior race is always a populate event as the youngsters have their chance to gain experience in the sport.
This week again it was experience that counted as Maddy Davies headed from the gate with Manceys Deuce belonging to her gran, Amanda Hawkes from Orleton, in second was Finn Bevan in only his second race on Ceiron Spirit (R Bevan, Builth Wells) in third on her first race of the season was Elin Lewis on Dernol Jacky (Beddoes, Llanbister) while Jacob Bird on his first outing of the season with Fold Showman owned by grandad John Perks, Presteigne was by no means disgraced.
In the Non-whip race Robin Lloyd’s stable from Painscastle claimed first and second with Begwyns Trust winning his second race of the day under the guidance of Perry Thomas while Lucifer was driven by Steve Williams, in third place was Millstream Art (Chan, Leicester).
The Dash provided a win for the super speedster Best in Flight (Gales, Gorslas) driven by trainer Dai Arrowsmith with in second place Brywins Saturn driven by Oli Jones much to the delight of new owner John Tompkins from Clyro, while Juicy Wiggle (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) was third.
The Grade B Final provided the culmination of the day’s racing with Fold Megastar living up to his name to gain a victory, this time in the hands of Lee Price driving for the Perks family from Presteigne, in second was the winner of the other heat, Stateside Icon (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) while Ellavafella (Bevan, Llanddewi) was third.
So at the end of a superb day of racing, the sport moves on to the all weather track at Ammanford next Saturday June 28th when the highlight of the meeting will be the prestigious STAGBI Mares’ race. First race is 1.30pm.
Results
Novice Heat 1
1 Sally M (Lee Price) owned & trained Davies, Orleton 2 Don Bobby 3 Red Cash Time: 2:40.62
Novice- heat 2
1 Hillbilly Jackson (Andrew Bevan) owned & trained Bevan, Builth Wells 2 Fold Fearless 3 Evenwood Itchy Feet Time: 2:39.90
Grade B heat 1
1 Fold Megastar (Mathew Tromans) owned & trained Perks, Presteigne 2 Blue Guns N Roses 3 Ellavafella Time: 2:40.03
Grade B – heat 2
1 Stateside Icon (Mathew Tromans) owned & trained Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey 2 Seal of Approval 3 Carrie on Fred Time: 2:38.50
Grade A
1 Zulu Warrior (Mathew Tromans) owned & trained Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn 2 Happy Hands 3 Dernol Yankee Time: 2:45.09
Baby Novice Race 1
1 Begwyns Trust (Perry Thomas) owned& trained R Lloyd, Painscastle 2 Dai’s Silver Talk Joint 3rd Millstream Art & Wye Doon Time: 2;39.63
Baby Novice Race 2
1 Manceys Deuce (Lee Price) owned Hawkes & trained Davies Orleton 2 Lucifer 3 Dernol Lucky Strike Time: 2:37.41
Nursery Race
1 Blazing Eagle (Andrew Bevan) owned & trained M Bevan, Builth Wells 2 Morris Dancer 3 Beach Boy Time: 2:39.65
Novice Final
1 Hillbilly Jackson (Andrew Bevan) owned & trained Bevan, Builth Wells 2 Sally M 3 Fold Fearless Time: 2:36.91
Junior
1 Manceys Deuce (Maddy Davies) owned Hawkes & trained Davies, Orleton 2 Ceiron Spirit (Finn Bevan) 3 Dernol Jacky (Elin Lewis) 4 Fold Showman (Jacob Bird)
Non Whip Race
1 Begwyns Trust (Perry Thomas) owned & trained R Lloyd, Painscastle 2 Lucifer 3 Millstream Art Time: 2:36.00
Dash
1 Best in Flight (Dai Arrowsmith) owned Gale & trained Arrowsmith, Gorslas 2 Brywins Saturn 3 Juicy Wiggle Time: 1:18.28
Grade B Final
1 Fold Megastar (Lee Price) owned & trained Perks, Presteigne 2 Stateside Icon 3 Ellavafella Time: 2:34.56
