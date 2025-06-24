This week again it was experience that counted as Maddy Davies headed from the gate with Manceys Deuce belonging to her gran, Amanda Hawkes from Orleton, in second was Finn Bevan in only his second race on Ceiron Spirit (R Bevan, Builth Wells) in third on her first race of the season was Elin Lewis on Dernol Jacky (Beddoes, Llanbister) while Jacob Bird on his first outing of the season with Fold Showman owned by grandad John Perks, Presteigne was by no means disgraced.