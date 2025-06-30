RACE day at the all-weather track at Amman Valley on Saturday centred around the STAGBI Brood mares’ race.
This race is sponsored by the breed society in order to encourage British bred mares to show their potential as race horses prior to retiring to stud.
The afternoon began with the Novice division where Begwyn’s Trust driven by Perry Thomas for Painscastle owner Robin Lloyd, repeated his success of last week to claim victory ahead of Mancey’s Deuce (Hawkes, Orleton) while last week’s winner, Hillbilly Jackson (Bevan, Builth Wells) was third.
The Grade B race was won by Carrie on Fred driven by Lynne Boxhall for Liam Middleton from Llandrindod the following horses could not be separated, despite the camera. So Juicy Wiggle owned by the Weigel family from Llanddewi Velfrey and Seal of Approval belonging to the Munro family from Bridgend had to share the second spot.
In the Grade A, Mahogany Caio with owner-trainer Oli Jones from Cribyn on board made the most of their handicap advantage to win from Ontop Shouda Cuda (Bevan, Llanddewi) while Happy Hands (Rowlands, Nantmel) was third.
In the first Baby Novice race Dai’s Silver Talk ran beautifully to claim first for Rachel Bevan, Builth Wells and driven by Andrew Bevan, in second was the much improved Lanehouse Meg (Davies, Garth) while Morris Dancer (Evans, Leicester) was third.
In the second Baby Novice race Steve Williams from Pencader with his own Wye Doon was first passed the post, with Lucifer (Lloyd, Painscastle) in second and Dernol Lucky Strike (Gale, Gorslas) was third.
Blazing Eagle won the Nursery race for the Bevan family from Builth driven by Andrew Bevan for his brother Michael, in second was Beach Boy (Collard, Rhayader) while on only his second run Matisse (Hughes, New Radnor) was third.
In the Non whip race Hillbilly Jackson ran a superb race to win for the Bevan family connections at Builth Wells, with Begwyn’s Trust (Lloyd, Painscastle) in second while Evenwood Itchy Feet (Mills, Llanddewi) was third.
The final race of the day was the STAGBI Future Broodmares’ race.
This was the pinnacle of the afternoon’s racing, with the diminutive Mayhem Queen and her experienced trainer-driver Lee Price from Builth Wells, taking the lead from the start and was never headed while the improving Lanehouse Meg and owner Tom Davies from Garth claimed second place and the talented Blue Guns N Roses (Thomas, Pontypridd) was third.
Next week racing is back on grass as the expansive Almeley track is the venue on Saturday starting at 1.30pm.
Results:
Novice Race: 1, Begwyn’s Trust; 2, Manceys Deuce; 3, Hillbilly Jackson. Time: 2:05.2
Grade B: 1, Carrie on Fred; 2, Joint Juicy Wiggle & Seal of Approval. Time: 2:07.2
Grade A: 1, Mahogany Caio; 2, Ontop Shouda Cuda; 3 ,Happy Hands. Time: 2:05.1
Baby Novice - Race 1: 1, Dai’s Silver Talk; 2, Lanehouse Meg; 3, Morris Dancer. Time: 2:10.8
Baby Novice – Race 2: 1, Wye Doon; 2, Lucifer; 3, Dernol Lucky Strike. Time: 2:06.6
Nursery: 1, Blazing Eagle; 2, Beach Boy; 3, Matisse. Time: 2:16.1
Non Whip Race: 1, Hillbilly Jackson; 2, Begwyns Trust; 3, Evenwood Itchy Feet. Time: 2:04.8
STAGBI Future Broodmares Race: 1, Mayhem Queen; 2, Lanehouse Meg; 3, Best in Flight. Time:2:05.3
