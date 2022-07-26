Ontop Shouda Cuda wins entertaining Free For All

The two Baby Novice races followed, where Mathew Tromans from Newcastle Emlyn was in scintillating form, in the first with his partner Blackfield Okydoki (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey), they had a very poor start and gave themselves a hard task, but they were first over the line by a very small margin, with the long time leader Carrie on Fred (Middleton, Llandrindod) in second while Easy Connection (Chettwr, Cannock) was third.