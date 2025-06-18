There are several new entries in the Baby Novice division this season with the first race providing a win for newcomer Don Bobby (Rowlands, Nantmel) driven by Lynne Boxhall, in second was the handsome Dai’s Silver Talk (Bevan, Builth Wells) with another newcomer Wye Doon (Williams, Pencader) in third. In the second Baby Novice race Mayhem Queen the newcomer for the Price family from Builth Wells, driven by Lee Price won from Begwyns Trust (R Lloyd, Painscastle) with Dernol Lucky Strike (Wozencraft, Llangurig) third. Both Don Bobby and Mayhem Queen now move into the Novice section.