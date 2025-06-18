ON Sunday local trotting enjoyed an extra fixture on a new track at Kinnerton near New Radnor. It was a superb venue, on a beautiful track, with good weather until a little drizzle during the last couple of races.
The first races were the Grade B heats with the impressive Fold Megastar partnered by Mathew Tromans winning the first heat in fine style for the Perks family from Presteigne. In second was the back marker Blue Guns N Roses (Thomas, Pontypridd) while the front running Best in Flight (Gale,Gorslas) was third. In the second heat Carrie on Fred (Middleton, Llandrindod) with trainer Lynne Boxhall aboard won from the fast finishing Fold Showman (Perks, Presteigne) with Stateside Icon (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) in third.
The Grade A race followed with the experienced Happy Hands now owned by Carolyn Rowlands from Nantmel made the most of their pole position with the assistance of trainer Andrew Hardwick at the controls to claim first place in front of Zulu Warrior owned, trained and driven by Mathew Tromans, from Newcastle Emlyn while Ontop Shouda Cuda (Bevan, Llanddewi) was third.
Fold Fearless another outstanding performer for the Perks family from Presteigne provided another win for driver Mathew Tromans, ahead of Dernol Jacky (Beddoes, Llanbister) with Evenwood Itchfeet (Mills, Llanddewi) in third.
There are several new entries in the Baby Novice division this season with the first race providing a win for newcomer Don Bobby (Rowlands, Nantmel) driven by Lynne Boxhall, in second was the handsome Dai’s Silver Talk (Bevan, Builth Wells) with another newcomer Wye Doon (Williams, Pencader) in third. In the second Baby Novice race Mayhem Queen the newcomer for the Price family from Builth Wells, driven by Lee Price won from Begwyns Trust (R Lloyd, Painscastle) with Dernol Lucky Strike (Wozencraft, Llangurig) third. Both Don Bobby and Mayhem Queen now move into the Novice section.
The Nursery races which followed provide an introduction to racing for young horses, this week Lucifer another from Robin Lloyd’s stable at Painscastle claimed a victory ahead of Beachboy (Collard, Rhayader) with Glenfield Thomas (Billington, Leicester) in third. In the second Nursery Blazing Eagle (M Bevan, Builth Wells) was first from Isolation (Beddoes, Llanbister) while Brywins Filatore (Munro, Bridgend) was third.
The next race was the Junior where the youngsters have their chance to gain practice in the sport. The experience of Maddy Davies driving her grandmother Amanda Hawkes from Orleton’s Manceys Deuce paid off as she drove a confident race to claim victory, in front of first time racer Finn Bevan, from the well-respected multi-generational racing family from Maesmynis, near Builth Wells driving Begwyns Trust (Lloyd, Painscastle) while Lola Mills from Llanddewi on her family horse Evenwood Itchyfeet rode a good race in third.
Eight horses lined up for the Non Whip race with the speedy Hillbilly Jackson, owned by Rachel Bevan, trained and driven by Andrew Bevan, Builth Wells claiming the victory ahead of Victoria Penlan (Thomas, Pontypridd) and Juicy Wiggle (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey). Hillbilly Jackson now moves into the Novice division.
Race day concluded with the Grade B Final, again the superior speed of Fold Megastar with Mathew Tromans at the helm provided a victory for the Perks stable from Presteigne with Carrie on Fred (Middleton, Llandrindod) in second and the other Perks entry Fold Showman in third. This gave Mathew Tromans a hat-trick of wins on the day.
Next week is one of the original fixtures in the calendar, the Presteigne races held on Broadheath common on Saturday, 21 June starting at 1.30pm.
Results
Grade B – heat 1
1 Fold Megastar (Mathew Tromans) owned & trained Perks, Presteigne 2 Blue Guns N Roses 3 Best in Flight Time: 2:09.66
Grade B – heat 2
1 Carrie on Fred (Lynne Boxhall) owned Middleton, Llandrindod trained Boxhall, Brecon 2 Fold Showman 3 Stateside Icon Time: 2:09.91
Grade A
1 Happy Hands (Andrew Hardwick) owned Rowlands, Nantmel trained Hardwick, Brecon 2 Zulu Warrior 3 Ontop Shouda Cuda Time: 2:12.66
Novice
1 Fold Fearless (Mathew Tromans) owned & trained Perks, Presteigne 2 Dernol Jacky 3 Evenwood Itchyfeet Time: 2:10.47
Baby Novice – race 1
1 Don Bobby (Lynne Boxhall) owned Rowlands, Nantmel trained Hardwick, Brecon 2 Dai’s Silver Talk 3 Wye Doon Time: 2:11.56
Baby Novice – race 2
1 Mayhem Queen (Lee Price) owned & trained Price, Builth Wells 2 Begwyns Trust 3Dernol Lucky Strike Time: 2:08.72
Nursery – race 1
1 Lucifer (Perry Thomas) owned & trained Robin Lloyd, Painscastle 2 Beach Boy 3 Glenfield Thomas Time: 2:20.16
Nursery – race 2
1 Blazing Eagle (Andrew Bevan) owned & trained Michael Bevan, Builth Wells 2 Isolation 3 Brywins Filatore Time: 2:26.91
Junior
1 Mancey’s Deuce (Madie Davies) owned Hawkes, Orleton trained Davies Orleton 2 Begwyns Turst (Finn Bevan) 3 Evenwood Itchyfeet (Lola Mills) Time: 2:11.45
Non Whip
1 Hillbilly Jackson (Andrew Bevan) owned and trained Bevan, Builth Wells 2 Victoria Penlan 3 Juicy Wiggle Time: 2:12.19
Grade B Final
1 Fold Megastar (Mathew Tromans) owned & trained Perks, Presteigne 2 Carrie on Fred 3 Fold Showman Time: 2:10.41
