A CHARITY classic car run recently took place to raise funds for the West Wales Upper GI Support Group (oesophagus / stomach / small intestine cancer).
The event was hosted by Viv Dance from Drefach Felindre and stated and finished at the Newcastle Emlyn Rugby Club.
All types of cars from vintage to classic and even a few rally cars that took to the roads in Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire on a route of some 90 miles that stretched from Cilgerran to Cardigan.
A short halt for an ice cream at Cwmtudu beach, New Quay then on to Talgarreg, Llanybydder and up to the picturesque Llanllwni / Brechfa mountains before heading back to the finish at the rugby club.
With well over 100 cars at the start venue, a good sum of money has been raised for a charity that looked after Viv Dance well when he was poorly himself.
Viv said: “It’s nice now that I am better to give something back to the people and department that looked after me so well when I was recovering.
“The route was filled with cars parked roadside watching the convoy pass in glorious sunshine and cheering the drivers on.”