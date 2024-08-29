This year’s Rali Ceredigion route is 90% new, with stages in Carmarthenshire and Powys as well as the host county. The three day, 14 stage, 113.7 stage mile event starts on Friday 30 August with two early evening runs over the 0.83 mile Aberystwyth town stage. Leg 1 continues the next day (Saturday 31 August) with 77.25 stage miles featuring two runs over the Brechfa, Llyn Brianne (at 16.5 miles, the longest stage of the rally) and Nany y Moch stages, before ending with another two runs over the Aberystwyth town stage. Leg 2 is on Sunday 1 September, with two runs over the Bethania and Hafod stages (equalling 34.81 miles) before the finish on Aberystwyth Promenade.