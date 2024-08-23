A FUN race will be held as part of the entertainment during Rali Ceredigion on Saturday, 31 August.
Runners/walkers will navigate the exact route that the cars will race later in the evening.
The one-mile course will follow the river/cycle path onto the harbour and along the promenade to finish near the Royal Pier.
Under 16' start at 2pm and adults at 2.30pm with free entry.
Register at the blue Aberystwyth Athletic Club gazebo outside Aberystwyth Town Football Club from midday.
Presentations will take place at the Hut Café at approximately 3pm.
The event is being organised by Aberystwyth Athletics Club on behalf of Rali Ceredigion.
Entry is free and participants are free to run or walk the event for a charity of your choice.