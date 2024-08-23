THOUSANDS of people are getting all revved up for the upcoming Rali Ceredigion with fans from across the world expected to descend on Aberystwyth and the surrounding areas but some residents are dreading the disruption the event will cause to their lives.
The three-day rally’s popularity has flourished over the years and this year’s edition is set to deliver even more having been selected as the official UK stage of the FIA European Rally Championship which is returning to Wales for the first time in almost 30 years.
As a consequence the race and the stunning, scenic routes will attract global coverage with all the action broadcast live and possibly beat the £3 million Ceredigion County Council estimated the event brought into the local economy last year.
Motorsport enthusiasts area eagerly looking forward to enjoying the high speed thrills and spills as the finely-tuned cars career around country lanes and bends.
But detractors have gripes about a lack of consultation about the routes and other concerns including the rally’s proclaimed green credentials, the use of taxpayers’ money and emergency access.
Dave Bradney and his partner live on the Llanrhystud race route which will cut off their only exit whilst the race is live between 30 August and 1 September.
The 78-year-old retired journalist is concerned about emergency access for which “any delay would be unacceptable”, stating no consultation had taken place with residents.
He suggested the Road Traffic Act 1988 application process was not followed, which Ceredigion County Council denies.
Dave said: “The public has paid to develop and maintain the road network and should not be denied access without overwhelming justification.
“People need to leave their homes in emergencies and emergency services need to get in.
“There should have been meaningful consultations with those affected.
“Rallying emits Co2 which does not need to be emitted, hastening global ecosystem collapse.”
David’s story, which appeared in the Cambrian News (14 August), attracted a host of comments for and against the rally when the article was posted on social media.
Amongst posts in support or Rali Ceredigion were: “The people who are moaning that it affects them have had plenty of notice. If it bothers you that much why didn’t you book a weekend away somewhere. Hotels, B&Bs and airbnbs, restaurants, cafes etc will be full in the area. This rally will bring a lot of money to the community.”
Another read: “The same people moaning are the same people who are also moaning no money is spent in Ceredigion. This one event is the highest single event income for the county. People need to be very careful because other counties would snap their hands off at a chance to host an event of this standard.”
Let’s try to be positive opined another poster: “This rally brings Aberystwyth to the world. Let's try to be positive about it. Yes it may bring some awkwardness to some. But the organisation is doing its best to manage all concerns. It's has plans in place to minimise any inconvenience.”
And another cited a boost to the area from tourism: “We should be encouraging events to Aberystwyth... in Europe local councils recognise the value of tourism by helping to fund closed road events, and local residents go out of their way to show support, even when it may mean a bit of disruption because they’re proud to show off their locality to tourists.”
But there were several opinions also posted from the other end of the spectrum: “The event is so irrelevant to most people who live in Ceredigion and the way it is imposed on communities adds insult to injury.
“It is done in such a convincingly self-congratulatory manner, with little regard for the truth of its carbon emissions and pollution.
“It subjects residents to inconvenience, deafening noise, tyre and brake dust and road closures.
“Those affected see it as a deliberate act of nuisance and an act of environmental anti-social behaviour, causing inconvenience, annoyance and distress to those within their own buildings and public spaces.”
Another said: “It is more than one day of disruption. I'm one of the ones having to be locked in, I'm dreading it, and from what I have heard the council are paying a big chunk for this which could be spent on better things in this county.”
Another was concerned about the legitimacy of the rally organisers’ green claims: “ I am affected by the event and the fact is that I was not so much consulted as presented with a with a fait accompli.
“As for carbon neutral, I think greenwashing is more accurate. Last time we were told they would be planting some trees... in Scotland. I am assuming similar this time.
“Oh, and if emergency services are required, we need to ring race organisers as well as 999. Perfect in an emergency.
“So it might bring two days benefit to Aberystwyth, but the residents on the route will pay the price. Please note I am not saying it should not happen, just representing the view of those who are not interested, but adverse affected.”
The event is being supported by Ceredigion County Council to the tune of £250,000 to enable the successful running of Rali Ceredigion in 2024 as a stage of the European Rally Championship, and partially funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund from the UK Government.
Ceredigion County Council said: “The economic benefits the rally brings to Wales is key... this year’s event will generate even greater financial benefit and international exposure for Ceredigion.”
Rali Ceredigion organisers said: “Like all motorsport events, our application for road closures goes through Motorsport UK, the motorsport governing body.
“Representatives from the event have been liaising with residents for the last 10 months and have visited each route resident up to three times to discuss concerns and ensure they have access over the event.”
The JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion team visited schools across Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire on the lead-up to the event, and launched a competition for schools to win up to £1,000 to spend on environmental projects.
There was also a competition for children to design one of the rally cars that will take place in this year’s event.
In a joint statement, Councillor Hazel Evans Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism, Carmarthenshire County Council and Councillor Clive Davies, Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for Economy and Regeneration, said: "In Rali Ceredigion 2024, we see a fantastic opportunity to unite our communities and showcase the very best of Mid and West Wales.
“By engaging with local schools and businesses, Rali Ceredigion is not only fostering a spirit of excitement and collaboration but also emphasising our commitment to sustainability and boosting our economy. This event is a chance to put our area on the map and highlight our region's unique offerings to a global audience."
Rali Ceredigion Rally will be the longest and most challenging in the history of the event with 14 competitive stages over 120 miles (183 km) of roads, covering the stunning landscapes of Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire, and Powys.
Events will begin on Friday morning around the lanes of the Cwmerfyn area with a 'shakedown' and qualifying heats which set the order for the competition.
The official start of the rally is the exciting two runs through Aberystwyth town centre.
The first main stage takes place on Saturday on challenging roads around Brechfa Forest in Carmarthenshire. This consists of eight stages with tests followed by the longest test of the day - a challenging but scenic route starting in Powys and continuing across Ceredigion's spectacular landscape around Llyn Brianne reservoir.
Nant y Moch is now one of the classic stages of Rali Ceredigion which is run on a narrow road around the reservoir. The evening ends with two runs around Aberystwyth town centre.
Sunday offers a double loop of two stages starting with a test in the Bethania area - a difficult countryside leg with a mixture of single and double roads. The Hafod, Devil's Bridge stage runs through a variety of landscapes, with the second run being the ERC power leg.
The weekend ends with podium celebrations back in Aberystwyth on Sunday afternoon.
Rally organisers have defended the event’s green credentials and state that this year’s event is believed to be setting a new world record for carbon offsetting in rallying, with an expected 200,000kg CO2e being positively offset – around 100,000kg CO2e will be immediately offset through verified carbon reduction units and another 100,000kg CO2e offset in the future through local project issuance units.
They say that this total is double the estimated carbon footprint of all competitors, ticket holding spectators and mandatory organiser vehicles and that the rally's credentials speak for themselves as it was awarded Motorsport UK's Sustainability Award for 2023 and remains the only UK motorsport event to be awarded FIA 2-star Environmental Accreditation
Despite some unrest behind the scenes local drivers are very much looking forward to pitting their wits against some of the best in the business.
Lampeter’s Meirion Evans, who drives for Castrol MEM Rally Team, said: “It's the one we've looked forward to all year, especially as a Welsh driver.
“It’s great to have the ERC guys come over to bring some more quality to the entry and give us all a real yardstick.
“We haven't had that in the UK for a long time and probably never had it on Tarmac, so that'll be quite interesting.
“We need to monitor where we are in the British championship, especially as part of the Castrol MEM Rally Team with Chris Ingram, but it's my home rally and to get a chance to do it in the European championship is a complete dream, so I'd be lying if I said I won't be looking at the overall picture as well.”
Machynlleth’s Osian Pryce, British Rally Champion and two-time Rali Ceredigion winner, added: “The calendar has been missing something with such big status since Wales Rally GB last ran five years ago, so it’s great to have Rali Ceredigion as part of the European Rally Championship.
”It’s an exciting prospect for everyone, but particularly myself as a local driver who’s had some good success on the event in the past.
“I would absolutely love to take another win against the very best drivers in the world, but we have to be realistic.
“The level is continuing to go up so it will be very difficult to match them, but we’ll be giving it our all to fly the flag for Wales on the country’s biggest motorsport event of the year.”