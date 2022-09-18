Another contest that can be decided at the weekend is the National Rally Champion race and the hot favourite is the 2019 series runners-up Alan Carmichael and Arthur Kierans. The Hyundai i20 pairing simply has to finish in Yorkshire to seal the deal, but as we all know, that is easier said than done. Craig Jones and Ian Taylor continue to learn the gravel in their Fiesta 4x4 and are eager to grab their second win of the season.