Para Sport Festival is ready to inspire, delight and entertain

Tuesday 2 August will see another big insport Series day for those who enjoy swimming, cycling and running – or would simply like to give all three a go. Delivered in partnership with Welsh Triathlon and Swansea Council, participants will be able to complete a short swim within the pool at Penlan Leisure Centre, before a cycle and run at the adjacent Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bryn Tawe site. In what’s designed to be a fun first Triathlon experience, it’s a taster of what’s to come later in the week when the elite athletes contest the Volvo 2022 World Triathlon Para Series Swansea (Saturday 6 August).