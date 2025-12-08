THE semi-finalists in the KO Cup were decided on Sunday in the Dolgellau & District Pool League.
Torrent Hustlers comfortably beat Cross Keys in the Dolgellau derby, winning their quarter final with an 8-2 victory in the first leg and a 7-1 success in the 2nd leg for an aggregate score of 15-3.
Dion Jones, Torrent captain, won four for his side, while Brian Roberts and Elfyn Dafydd notched up three frames each.
Both Royal teams are through to the semis.
Royal B defeated visitors Sandbanks 4-2 for an 11-5 aggregate victory, Jack Townshend winning his two frames for the hosts.
At the Golf Club in Fairbourne Royal A progressed by beating Partee Animals 7-3 in the second leg for a 14-6 scoreline.
The Royal A's skipper Bobby Griffith had an eight-ball clearance, winning both of his games, Luke Hills and Martin McCarthy also winning two frames apiece.
Garth Gangsters are the other semi-finalists.
Results: K O Cup, quarter finals, 2nd leg: Partee Animals 3, Royal A 7 (6-14) Royal B 4, Sandbanks 2 (11-5). After 2 legs: Torrent Hustlers 15, Cross Keys 3
Fixtures, 14 December: Garth Gangsters v Fairbourne Golf; Royal B v Torrent Hustlers; Cross Keys v Royal A; Partee Animals v Sandbanks
