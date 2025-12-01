AT the half way point of the season in the Dolgellau & District Pool League there is just six points covering the top four teams.
In a rearranged league match played in Barmouth on Sunday, Royal A would have gone top with a win over their Fairbourne visitors Partee Animals, but after they led 6-4 the Golf side took the last two frames to force a draw.
That left the Partee team in first place with 66 points, Royal A are on 64, Garth Gangsters 63 and Torrent Hustlers 60.
Bobby Griffith won three times for the Royal while Steve Parry did the same for the Partee Animals, who trailed 3-5 at one stage.
The same two teams then contested a first leg match in a quarter final of the League Cup, victory going to Royal A, 7-3.
Royal A were 5-3 ahead after the singles, going on to take the two doubles games for a healthy first leg advantage.
Garth Gangsters are the first team through to the semi finals of the cup, defeating Fairbourne Golf 11-1 on aggregate in Llwyngwril.
Keith Maiden, Sion Wilkes and Kieran Roberts all won twice for Garth, Kieran having an eight-ball clearance.
The home side's Dylan Roberts took his second frame of the day to finish the match.
Royal B will take a 7-3 advantage in to the cup 2nd leg after winning at Sandbanks.
Alex Temple and John Thorneywork had two victories apiece for Royal B; new signing Gary Richardson taking two frames for Sandbanks.
The Cross Keys v Torrent Hustlers quarter final is to be played this coming Sunday.
Fixtures, 7 December, K O Cup, quarter finals: two legs, Cross Keys v Torrent Hustlers; 2nd legs, Partee Animals v Royal A; Royal B v Sandbank;s League - Fairbourne Golf v Royal B (provisional)
