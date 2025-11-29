DOLGELLAU’S Elfyn Evans suffered fresh heartache as he narrowly missed out on the FIA World Rally Championship crown at Rally Saudi Arabia.
Having fallen short on several previous occasions, this was the closest Evans has come to lifting the title, finishing just four points behind Toyota Gazoo Racing team-mate Sébastien Ogier.
Evans’ disappointment was shaped by a series of setbacks that ultimately cost him the championship.
Despite leading the standings after 10 of the 14 rounds, his campaign was disrupted by punctures, including during the opening stages in Saudi Arabia, which left him chasing his rivals.
He later admitted that a cautious approach on the decisive opening leg had cost him valuable time and momentum.
Looking ahead, Evans remains determined to challenge again in 2026, focusing on refining his driving and taking more risks to secure his place among the sport’s elite.
Reflecting on the weekend, Evans, who had led the standings by three points over Ogier coming into the event, said: “I think we did what we could this weekend. The tyre change on Friday didn’t help but that’s been the name of the game this week and everyone’s had their fair share of issues.
“I didn’t have a great run through the middle stage – I’ve been struggling a bit in the more sandy sections this weekend – and many others had problems which promoted Seb up the leaderboard.
“It wasn’t to be for us, but Seb and Vincent have been amazing all year and deserve this title.
“I’m a competitor and I always want more, but it’s been a good season with a fantastic team behind us, pushing us all the way: thank you to everyone for the amazing job.”
Ogier clinched a record-equalling ninth FIA World Rally Championship title alongside co-driver Vincent Landais, prevailing in a dramatic final-day showdown at the new Saudi Arabia event.
The finale proved one of the most demanding of the season, combining soft desert tracks, rocky mountain roads, and punishing heat.
A significant road-cleaning effect on the loose surface meant Evans, Ogier, and Kalle Rovanperä were unusually not in contention for the rally win itself, while punctures on abrasive stages further hampered their progress.
Despite missing out, Evans and co-driver Scott Martin delivered a season built on consistency. They finished inside the top six at all 14 rallies, secured two victories, and claimed six additional podiums.
Evans added: “It won’t stop us from trying again next season. We’re not in the game to just be in contention, we always want to go for the big crown.”
Ogier said: “What a fight it’s been with Elfyn and Scott. A great champion needs great opponents, and they have been super strong and pushing us to the limits until the very last stage of the year.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.