PORTHMADOG Golf Club juniors have impressed at the Golf Sixes competition.
Following matches, at Caernarfon, Pwllheli, Porthmadog and Nefyn they succeeded in capturing the Silver Award and that’s second place in the North West Wales League.
This is a special achievement as this is only their second year in participating and considering that the Junior Section was only resurrected in the spring of 2022.
The club’s junior organiser, Carys, posted: “We are so very proud of them with each and every one playing their part in the matches and they have also been exceptional young ambassadors for Porthmadog Golf Club.
“I wish to thank the other youngsters that have been attending the sessions, we see your potential and appreciate your enthusiasm to the game of golf. Keep at it!
“Thanks also to the volunteers and to the parents who are committed to bringing the youngsters to the sessions.”