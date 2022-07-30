Porthmadog’s Medi Harris through to Commonwealth Games semi-finals tonight
SENSATIONAL swimmer Medi Harris from Borth y Gest is through to the semi-final of the Women’s 100m backstroke at the Commonwealth Games.
Harris, who was crowned British 100m Backstroke champion at Ponds Forge in Sheffield earlier this year, finished second in heat four earlier this morning in a time of 1.00.02, 0.44 seconds behind Australian Kaylee Mckeown.
A former Commonwealth Youth Games silver medallist, Medi is the Welsh record holder after she smashed the previous standard set by former European champion Georgia Davies in February.
She is now preparing for the second semi final of the event due to be held at Sandwell Aquatics Centre at 8.28pm tonight, with a good chance of progressing after posting the second best time in the heats compared to her semi-final opponents.
The final is scheduled to be held on Sunday night at 8.45pm.
Medi will also compete in the women’s 50m backstroke with heats starting on Wednesday morning.
