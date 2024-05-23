RETURNING back to the Llety Gwyn course on Wednesday for round four of the Catalina Architecture & Design TT Series, the Ystwyth Cycling Club riders had a chance to compare their times from two weeks ago.
This relatively flat 10 mile course, takes the riders from Llanbadarn out on the A44, then down the Rheidol valley to the half way turn.
However the sunny spring weather decided to hide and the riders were faced with rain, lower temperatures and a strong north westerly wind.
This didn’t deter four riders who braved the elements.
Despite the challenging weather, David Bond and Martin Williams both rode strongly to post faster times than two weeks ago.
Lowri Richards took the overall win on the night, as well as the female win.
She is riding this year for Pro-Noctis – 200º Coffee – Hargreaves Contracting Ltd and it was great to see Lowri supporting and racing the Ystwyth time trials.
Results: 1, Lowri Richards 26.22; 2, Anita Saycell 27.27; 3, David Bond R 29.53; 4, Martin Williams R 30.36.
Next week the series heads to Nant yr Arian, where the riders have the chance to test their descending skills to Lovesgrove roundabout, before making the climb back up to the start.
All riders are welcome, and further details will be posted on the Club Facebook page before the event.