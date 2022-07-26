£24,000 grant to fund four new sailing dinghies in Aberdyfi
The Dovey Yacht Club / Clwb Hwylio Dyfi – Aberdyfi, has received a grant of £24,080 from Sport Wales Be Active Wales Fund, aimed at supporting grassroots sports clubs in Wales, with the club contributing 10 per cent of the grant, writes Doris O’Keefe.
Huw Jones-Williams, a member of DYC sailing committee, submitted the grant application on behalf of the club.
He said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded this grant.
“We have a project at the Dovey Yacht Club called ‘Hwylio am Hwyl’, ‘Sailing for Fun’, which is designed to increase local participation in enjoying sailing.
“We would like people of all ages and abilities to be able to come along and share the love of sailing on our Dyfi Estuary.
“The grant has been specifically awarded to fund four new sailing dinghies for the club (one RS Feva, two Ilcas and one RS Neo), different sized sail sets (Ilcas and Toppers) and also for coach development. The boats, which were delivered fairly recently, and also the equipment have now been commissioned in readiness for the forthcoming summer season.
“Also the coach development element of the grant is progressing well with local members gaining accreditation.
“Many thanks to @Welsh Government and @LottoGoodCauses for their support.”
DYC commodore Des George added: “This grant will provide opportunities for the club to increase active sailing participation and become even more inclusive and sustainable within the local community. Please contact the club if you are interested in participating at www.doveyyachtclub.org.uk
“Thanks to the Welsh Government and money from the National Lottery the Be Active Wales Fund enables clubs to apply for grants to get more people participating, or to help keep people taking part in clubs and activities into the future.”
For information on the Be Active Wales Fund please visit https://www.sport.wales/grants-and-funding/beactivewalesfund/
