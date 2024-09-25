THE Admiral Swansea Bay 10k forms part of the Welsh Athletics Championship and takes place along the beautiful and iconic sweep of Swansea Bay.
The course is a firm favourite with both experienced and first time runners, as the fast and flat course is a perfect introduction to road running. As a result it does attract a quality field of runners and among them were four from Aberystwyth Athletic Club.
Edd Land led the Aber team home in a time of 36.27 with Paul Williams not too far behind in 36.50 securing 3rd place in his age category.
Tracey Breedon finished in 41.05 with Helen Williams crossing the line in 1.00.46.
Tracey was happy with her time and second place in her category.
She said: “This was my last proper run before the Berlin Marathon in two weeks time so I wanted to see how much I could push myself.
“I was hoping to run under 43 minutes, but I wasn’t very optimistic, but I pushed through with all I had and was delighted with my finish time and a category podium spot.”
The Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon is a relatively flat course set in beautiful surroundings, which begins from the village of Llanwddyn and does one loop of the beautiful lake.
Its proximity to Aberystwyth makes it an attractive race and 12 club members made the journey eastwards.
Paul Jones led the Aber team home in a time of 1.26.35 with Jason Martin finishing in 1.31.17 and Gwilym Jones in 1.44.33.
In his first half marathon Stephen Thomas crossed the line in a great time of 1.46.10 with Patrick Finney not far behind in 1.46.17 and Deian Creunant in 1.57.15.
Lina Land completed the course in 1.58.27 just ahead of Mike Harris in 1.58.49 and Charlotte Priddy, in her first event in Aber AC colours finished in 2.11.38.
Jennie Thomas crossed the line in 2.35.01, Brian Garrod in 2.44.56 and Shan Breese completed the course in 2.47.02.
In his first half marathon, Stephen was very happy with his time: “I only started running about 18 months ago but really enjoy it, especially running in Aber AC colours.
“I have been mainly running 10k races up until now but thought it was time I tried a slightly longer distance.
“So happy with my time today and although this was my first half, it definitely won’t be my last.”
Sian Owen and Rhian Rees only ran their first half marathon a few months ago but they enjoyed it so much they recently ran the Abersoch Half Marathon, with fantastic results.
Seasoned runner Damian Sidnell ran the course in 1.39.47, securing second in his age category with Sian Owen finishing in 2.05.17 and Rhian Rees completing the course in 2.20.36.
Rhian had a calf problem during the race but was still satisfied with the time.
She said: “The course is pretty tough, up and down and the sandy finish drains the legs.
“Sian managed to shave nearly 20 minutes off her first half marathon time, and while a calf problem impacted my time, I was still pretty happy considering it was only our second outing at this distance. Looking forward to next one already.”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit https://aberystwythac.wordpress.com/ or find the club on Facebook.