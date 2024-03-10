CHRIS Richmond Hand’s third attempt at Rali Bro Caron was a winning one over the weekend, writes ANWEN FRANCIS.
With Shaun Richards (Ammanford MC) in the navigator’s seat, the cold, wintry weather didn’t deter the two friends from giving it their best shot.
It was neck and neck for first position with Teifi Valley Motor Club members John Davies and Eurig Davies finishing a close second with only two seconds between them and the winners at petrol, and eight seconds at the finish.
“We had a bit of an accident on the first tight section of the night, and I was worried that we’d broken the back wheel, but we hadn’t and carried on after doing some small repairs.
“We came into petrol and noticed a few of the top cars had broken down and John said he’d had a good run. We didn’t know how well we were doing until we got to the finish, and we were just thrilled to have won,” said Chris, a past Rali Cilwendeg winner in 2023 and placed third on the JJ Brown Rally last month.
John Davies has had a successful two weeks, not only gaining second on the Bro Caron but also having his fourth win in succession at the Bath Festival Targa Rally with Nick Bloxham.
Chris is now preparing for a double rally next weekend with Get Jerky Rally North Wales on Saturday and the Merfyn Hughes Memorial Llyn Rally Saturday night. He will be competing in the same car on both events and getting the car prepared could possibly be a tight squeeze.
“Doing both events is the plan and I hope it works!” said Chris. “We’ll quickly change wheels and suspension after the forestry event ready for the road rally and hopefully we’ll have no delays.”
Chris and Shaun are currently leading the Welsh Road Rally Championship and with a lot of experience under their belts, a good result could well be in their sights.
“I started competing on grass for around two years and did loads of gymkhanas with the TVMC. I started rallying in 2007 and Cilwendeg was my first event having passed my driving test on the Friday and competing on the Cilwendeg the next day with Eifion Thomas from Tanygroes as my navigator.
“It was great fun,” said Chris who’s supported by his wife Letty, and their daughter and number one fan, two-year-old Robyn-Rose.