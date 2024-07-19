The FIA European Rally Championship will return to Wales for the first time in 28 years as the JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion returns this year with an exciting new route covering the stunning landscapes of Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire, and Powys.
Taking place from 30 August to 1 September, 2024, the event will attract top competitors from across the world, with an extended and demanding route that will offer both participants and spectators an unforgettable experience.
Spectators are invited to join the action and community festivities. Key viewing areas and fan zones will be set up along the route. For details on the best spots to watch and ticketing information, visit Rali Ceredigion’s official website.
The rally route showcases the natural beauty and cultural heritage of Mid and West Wales, encouraging visitors to explore and appreciate the region.
Efforts are also being made to ensure the event is environmentally friendly, with initiatives such as low-carbon race fuel and one of the world’s largest carbon offsetting programmes for rally events ensuring the event offsets and captures more carbon that it produces through local and national environmental projects.
Rali Ceredigion was the first UK event to have a specific class for electric vehicles and is the only rally in the UK to have achieved the stringent FIA environmental accreditation.
As part of the ‘Rali Engage’ initiative, Rali Ceredigion is visiting schools in the area and has launched a competition for schools to win up to £1,000 to spend on environmental projects. There is also a competition for children to design one of the rally cars that will take place in this year’s event.
Charlie Jukes, Rali Ceredigion Event Director said: "We are thrilled to bring Rali Ceredigion to these new and exciting stages and, through the extended coverage of the event, create global awareness of the region and drive tourism opportunities.
“This event is a celebration of not just motorsport but also the vibrant communities and breathtaking landscapes of Wales. We encourage everyone to join us and experience the thrill and beauty of this event."
In a joint statement, Councillor Darren Price, Leader of Carmarthenshire County Council, Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, and Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Leader of Powys County Council said: “Rali Ceredigion is a prime example of an event that brings economic as well as wider benefits to our area.
“We are excited to welcome a large international audience to mid and West Wales for an event that highlights our natural assets.
“The event is also on an exciting journey to boost its sustainability, providing a world-leading example of how such an event can drive environmental performance whilst delivering a great experience for local people and visitors alike.”
The event is being supported by Ceredigion County Council and partially funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund from the UK Government. Rally organisers will be on hand to talk about the event in more detail at this year’s Royal Welsh Show. Come and say hi and pick up a rally guide from the Ceredigion County Council stand on Thursday afternoon, 25 July (Stand 477-E. Grid ref: F4, situated behind the main ring).
Plan Your Visit
For comprehensive details on the event schedule, road closures, and spectator zones, visit www.raliceredigion.co.uk. Follow us on social media for live updates and join the conversation using #RaliCeredigion2024.
Staying for longer in the area? There are many beautiful places to discover. Visit Darganfod Ceredigion for inspiration for your stay, www.discoverceredigion.wales.
Join us for an unforgettable weekend of rally excitement and discover the best of Wales with Rali Ceredigion 2024!