The 2024 JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion has been confirmed as a round of the 2024 FIA European Rally Championship (ERC), in a move that will see this major international competition return to Wales for the first time in 28 years.
It will also be the first time the UK has hosted a round of a top-tier FIA championship since Wales Rally GB last took place in October 2019, just one month after Rali Ceredigion was initially held.
Inspired by the success and acclaim achieved following the inaugural event, Rali Ceredigion organisers have worked closely with regional stakeholders, commercial partners and local authorities to secure the resources and infrastructure necessary to support this major step forward for the event.
In the summer of this year, rally representatives met with the ERC promoter to discuss detailed operating requirements and procedures. Subsequently, the 2023 event was observed by FIA officials, their report endorsing Rali Ceredigion as a worthy candidate for ERC inclusion in 2024.
Phil Pugh, chairman of the JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion organising team, said: “This is fantastic news, not just for us as organisers but for everyone involved with the event, in particular our local stakeholders and commercial partners. We would certainly not be in this position if it hadn’t been for their invaluable support.
“We are extremely proud to be accepted as a round of such a high-profile and long-standing international championship that will generate increased returns around tourism, economic benefit and global exposure for Ceredigion and the wider region. Each year, we have strived to innovate and drive our event forward – and becoming a round of the ERC fulfils one of our key ambitions.
“As organisers, we were inspired to do what was needed to restore the UK’s place on a major international rally calendar. In doing so, it provides UK competitors in the supporting domestic championships a chance to pitch themselves against a top-class overseas field and of course, brings a wealth of commercial benefits and opportunities to the region.”
Cllr Bryan Davies, leader of Ceredigion County Council, said: “Ceredigion County Council welcomes this exciting news. It will be a huge privilege to host a major international sporting event in our spectacular county next year. It will build on the success of this year’s event that generated over £3 million of economic benefit for the region and will showcase to a global audience what the Ceredigion region has to offer.”
Iain Campbell, FIA European Rally Championship manager, said: “After 28 years it’s fantastic to be bringing the FIA European Rally Championship back to Wales, a country with such an outstanding motorsport pedigree and heritage.
“Having visited Rali Ceredigion in September, the enthusiasm, capability and determination of the organisers to deliver a first-class and highly professional event was clearly evident, which is great news for all our drivers, teams and other stakeholders - not just in 2024 but beyond.
“The stages will offer an exciting challenge for competitors who come from across Europe and even further afield to take part. The landscape will provide a stunning backdrop to the live TV coverage and the action will attract fans from far and wide.
“We are in no doubt that Rali Ceredigion will be a very worthy addition to the FIA European Rally Championship in its 71st year.”
Rali Ceredigion is the only rally in the UK that has achieved a two-star FIA Environmental Accreditation, thanks to its work surrounding the sustainability of the event and its carbon reduction credentials that includes offsetting the emissions of all competing vehicles.
The 2024 JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion will take place from 30 August to 1 September.