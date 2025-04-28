FOLLOWING a period of refurbishment, Llandre's community tennis courts will re-open on Sunday, 18 May, in the company of Ben Lake MP.
The Llandre Tennis Courts are a popular facility used by the villagers as well as the neighbouring communities.
The courts are managed by the Geneu'r Glyn Community Council and will continue to operate on a free admission basis and open to all.
Peter James, chair of the community council, said: “This project has been made possible through the support of our funding partners - Cynnal y Cardi (UK Government Shared Prosperity Funding) and National Lottery Awards for All, so a huge thanks to them for breathing new life into this important community asset.
“Refurbishment work has totally transformed our venue and we cant wait to reopen.
“Thanks to Tennis Wales we will now see the courts being registered as an official LTA site which will bring many benefits – the courts will remain free to use but we will be introducing a new ‘Clubspark’ booking system to improve accessibility, control access and manage the venue effectively.
“Importantly, these new measures are critical in safeguarding the significant £80k investment made by our funding partners and the Community Council.
“We have plans to combine the May 18th re-opening with a Kids Tennis Camp which will be led by our coaching partners We Do Tennis - Llandre, and we hope to run further sessions in the future. This is one of the many benefits of being a registered LTA Park venue.”
This capital investment project involved the installation of new fencing, access gates, nets and posts as well as laying new court surfaces with blue/green acrylic colour coating and new lines. The exterior walls were also pointed and painted to ensure that all elements of the courts were totally renewed.
Councillor Catrin M S Davies, Ceredigion's Cabinet Member with responsibility for Culture, Leisure and Customer Services, said: "The communities and residents of Llandre and the surrounding area benefit the most from this refurbishment, but we always try to promote the health and wellbeing of the whole community as well as visitors to the area.
“The parish will also benefit from this regeneration work which complements wider plans for the Children's Park as community assets overseen by Genau'r Glyn Community Council. I look forward to the official opening later this month."
The Cynnal y Cardi funding is supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund which is administered by Ceredigion County Council. For more information about Cynnal y Cardi visit: Cynnal Y Cardi - Creating Sustainable and Economic Growth for Ceredigion or email: [email protected]