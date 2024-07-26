Dolgellau’s Elfyn Evans is a championship contender at Rally Finland this week, where the Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team aims to continue its winning run on home roads.
To maximise its home rally chances, the team has assembled its strongest and largest ever line-up of GR YARIS Rally1 HYBRID crews, with five cars entered in the top class.
Championship contenders Elfyn Evans and Scott Martin are the most successful of TGR-WRT’s crews on Rally Finland after claiming victory in both 2021 and 2023.
Elfyn said:
“Rally Finland is always a highlight on the calendar for me, and it’s going to be an important week for the team and for the championship. We’ve been strong there in the past and should have a reasonable base to work from, and with the testing we’re doing this week, we should be in a pretty good place to start the rally.
“The road cleaning effect is normally not as significant as we found in Latvia, so it’s usually possible to fight at the front, but we will have to wait and see how the weather conditions are in the days leading up to Friday. Overall, I’m looking forward to it like always: the roads are amazing to drive and the best approach will be to enjoy it and see what comes.”