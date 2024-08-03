RALLYING legend Stig Blomqvist will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of his 1984 World Rally Championship win by competing on October’s Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally.
The popular Swedish driver will be in a specially prepared 1964 Mini Cooper S sponsored by Mini Spares Centre, in association with BMW/ Mini, for his only competitive rally outing in the UK this year.
His co-driver will be Paul Morris, whose knowledge of the North Wales Forests will doubtless enable Stig to demonstrate his prowess to the full.
The Mini Cooper has been built by Soderquist Engineering in Sweden working in collaboration with A Series expert Phil Anning of Anning’s Race and Restoration and is based on the 2020 Monte Carlo Rally Mini driven by Rauno Aaltonen, and after recently testing the same specification engine, Stig was said to be very impressed by its’ power and tractability.
Cambrian Rally spokesman Alyn Edwards commented: “We are excited that Stig has chosen the Cambrian to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his WRC title. I’m sure spectators will enjoy seeing him display his skills on some of the most challenging stages in world rallying.”
This year’s Cambrian will consist of more stage miles, and fewer road miles than in recent years, and route consultant Edwards said: “It will be tougher and more compact with a ratio of two stage miles to every road mile.
“Stage miles have been increased to just under 60 miles for both Interclub and National competitors, with 35 miles for the Mini Challenge, and there will be a super long stage at Clocaenog of 16 miles.”
The first stage will be a single use of Elsi, the route then encompasses challenging double use stages at Clocaenog, Brenig, and Alwen. Service will be in Ruthin, and Edwards thanked Denbighshire County Council for their support for allowing some road closures to enable the creation of the long Clocaenog stage.
As in previous years there will be a high profile start and finish on the promenade of the resort town of Llandudno.
The event is pleased to be a round of the Probite British Rally Championship, the Protyre BTRDA Rally Series, the Motorsport UK Pirelli Welsh Championship, the TCS Paint Rally Challenge, the Mini Challenge, and the Association of North Western Car Clubs Championship. For the first time, it’s also a round of the Stellantis Motorsport Rally Cup which is played out over events in Ireland and the UK.
Conwy County Borough Council continues to give much valued support, as does Llandudno Town Council, with both authorities recognising the important contribution the event makes to the local economy.