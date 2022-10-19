Rugby legend Warren Gatland to visit Aberystwyth to give insight into career
Former Wales coach, Warren Gatland CBE, will be returning to Wales in November to take part in a four-event speaking tour offering a unique insight into his life and rugby career.
He spent over a decade as coach of the Welsh national side between 2007-2019, and won four Six Nations titles, achieving three Grand Slams in the process, and also led the Welsh side to two World Cup semi finals.
Gatland has also taken charge of three British & Irish Lions tours, the most recent being the tour of South Africa in 2021.
Soon after finishing with Wales, Gatland returned to his native country New Zealand, and is now Director of Rugby for the Gallagher Chiefs.
Gatland was awarded a CBE in Queen Elizabeth II’s 2020 Birthday Honours List, and he has also received an honorary fellowship from Cardiff University earlier this year.
Gatland will be talking about his life and distinguished career alongside esteemed journalist and broadcaster, John Paul Davies who will be acting as MC for the four events, including Aberystwyth Arts Centre and Llandudno Venue Cymru.
Davies worked for many years as host for Sky News and Sky Sports, with a particular focus on Welsh rugby and football.
Speaking about the tour, Gatland said: “I’m really looking forward to coming back to Wales and can’t wait to catch up with lots of old friends.
“A year out from the World Cup it’s probably the most eagerly anticipated Autumn internationals I can remember.”
Each event will also include an onstage auction, with proceeds going to the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust.
The charity was established in 1972, and helps players who have been severely injured whilst playing rugby.
Since its inception, the charity has supported hundreds of male and female players, with the ultimate aim of improving their quality of life after severe injuries.
The opening event will take place at Swansea Grand Theatre on Sunday, 6 November, which will then be followed by an evening in Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Tuesday, 8 November.
The next event will take place at Llandudno Venue Cymru on Monday, 14 November, with the final event taking place at St David’s Hall in Cardiff on Wednesday, 16 November.
General admission tickets will be priced at £35, with an exclusive ‘meet and greet’ experience also available and priced at £75.
