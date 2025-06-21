AFTER several races had been cancelled due to high winds this year, rowers were keen to take to the water on Sunday, 15 June.
Beaumaris Rowing Club hosted the Welsh Sea Rowing Northern League race and although there were strong south westerly winds, 19mph with gusts of up to 25mph, the Celtic Longboats were capable of taking on such conditions.
At 11am, 13 boats lined up at the start of the ladies race, the wind was gusting and with the tide rising this caused cresting waves.
Boats were struggling to stay on the start line at Beaumaris promenade but at the sound of the hooter the race set of north east towards Friars Bay, the wind pushing them quickly on, and waves lifting the stern of the boats, the lead Celtics headed towards the first turn, a tussle always occurs at this point as boats vie for position and a quick turn for the next leg.
MYC Porthmadogs boat Madog, was midway along the fleet and was able to make a quick turn overtaking two boats shortly afterwards as they went wide in their search for the next marker.
Madog, following the safety boat displaying a green flag some distance away could see three boats ahead so were currently laying 4th overall.
With the boats now into large waves and the gusting wind, progress was really difficult.
Cox, Jerry Gilbertson, set his sights on the boat ahead, encouraging the crew to pull hard, they responded magnificently and by the time Madog reached the next marker and turned southwest she had taken the third place.
With conditions worsening, a decision was made by the organisers to shorten the race.
All boats were advised that as soon as they crossed what had been the original start line then the race would end. This cut around ¾ mile off the course and as Madog’s crew continued to battle the conditions they crossed the new finish line in third place overall but first place in their age category in a time of 31 mins. 53 secs.
In crew were, Lynda Roberts in stroke, Wendy Grainge, Debbie Hughes and Janet Parker.
Aberdyfi took first place overall in a time of 24 mins. 42 secs and Beaumaris in their boat Menai came second in 28 mins. 28 secs.
With conditions worsening it was decided that the course for the men’s race should be changed to a straight there and back, from Beaumaris Promenade to Friars bay and return.
Again, 13 boats set off, with Beaumaris in Menai coming first in 16 mins. 20 secs, with MYC’s boat Fleetwing tent.
Rowing in Fleetwing were Cox Lynda Roberts, Ian Williams in Stroke, Dave Thurlow, Fess Parker and Mike James.
Finally, 17 boats set off in the mixed race with Aberdyfi coming first in 17mins 7 secs, with MYC’s Madog tenth. Ii crew were Cox Fess Parker, Bob Chamberlain in Stroke, Rich Nolan, Janet Parker and Wendy Grainge.
Coxing MYC’s second mixed boat Fleetwing, was Jerry Gilbertson, Lynda Roberts in Stroke, Dave Thurlow, Ian Williamson and Gay Harvey.
The next race is the rescheduled Aberdyfi League race on Sunday 22nd June.
If you would like to get involved or join MYC Porthmadog for a row, please contact us at [email protected] or have a look at www.madog-rowing.co.uk
