The hosts were not at their best on the day and Cardigan will feel unfortunate to fail at the death. The visitors had led from the early minutes initially through two Shaun Leonard penalties but were pegged back by an excellent break by Dafydd Llewelyn, the scrum half leaving four would be defender floundering before crossing the line. With Rhodri Jenkins converting, it gave Aberaeron advantage, but that was short lived as the failure to gather the restart led to a breakdown in defence and the visitors took full advantage to cross in the corner for a four point lead at the break.