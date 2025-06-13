FFOSYFFIN’S Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) is hoping to make it a hat-trick and defend his time-trial title from the previous two years, as the 2025 Lloyds National Road Championships head to Ceredigion late this month.
20 former national road champions are set to headline the provisional rider list for the championships, which gets underway on Thursday, 26 June.
Cat Ferguson (Movistar Team) will be one to watch in the women’s elite road race and under-23 time-trial.
Ferguson is fresh off the back of an impressive 2025 Lloyds Tour of Britain Women campaign where she claimed both the points classifications and best young rider jerseys, the best British rider accolade and a career-first stage win in Kelso.
Three-time national road race and 2022’s under-23 time-trial champion Pfeiffer Georgi (Team Picnic PostNL) is set to defend her title, as well as Anna Henderson (Lidl-Trek), who won the time-trial last year in preparation for her silver-medal winning performance in the Olympic time-trial later that summer.
Be sure to keep an eye out for Max Walker (EF Education–EasyPost), looking to do one better after winning silver last year in the national road elite time-trial, while Seb Grindley (Lidl - Trek Future Racing) will look to build on his junior silver at worlds last year in the under-23 time-trial.
A host of Welsh riders are entered to be some of the crowd favourites in the event, including Owain Doull (EF Education – EasyPost), sisters Zoe Backstedt (CANYON-SRAM zondacrypto) and Elynor Backstedt (UAE Team ADQ), Elinor Barker (Uno-X Mobility) and Megan Barker (Tekkerz CC).
Two-time national champion, two-time Olympic champion and 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas (INEOS Grenadiers) is entered in the road race and time-trial in his home country in what would be his last National Road Championships, after announcing he is due to retire at the end of the year.
Tomos Pattinson (Team Visma | Lease a Bike Development) will aim to defend his U23 men’s time-trial title from last year.
The 2025 Lloyds National Road Championships provides a fantastic platform for British riders to enjoy the home roads and experience the support of friends, family and local fans.
A total of 10 coveted national champion’s jerseys are up for grabs across three days of racing, with the time-trial on Thursday, 26 June, the circuit race on Friday, 27 June, and the road race concluding the action on Sunday, 29 June.
The full rider list for the 2025 Lloyds National Road Championships can be found here: START_LIST_-_2025_Lloyds_National_Road_Race_Championships.pdf.
Councillor Clive Davies, Cabinet Member for Economy and Regeneration said: "We are pleased to see such an exciting line up for the Lloyds National Road Racing Championships and we look forward to welcoming the riders and supporters to Ceredigion."
To discover the routes of all three stages of this year’s Lloyds National Road Championships in more detail, and more information about the race, host venues, and participating teams, please click here: Routes revealed for the 2025 Lloyds National Road Championships
Aberystwyth plays host to both the circuit race on Friday, 27 June and the road race on Sunday, 29 June, allowing fans to come down and watch their favourite national riders battle for the title.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.