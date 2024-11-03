Yr Hendy 24 Aberystwyth 29
Admiral National League 1 West
ABERYSTWYTH put in a strong team performance to beat Yr Hendy 29-24 on the road in their Admiral National League 1 West fixture, to stay top of the table, writes Graham Harris.
On a dull, dry overcast day in south Wales, the home side started well and two early penalties against Aber were converted into points by Myles Harries in the first quarter.
Aber’s lineout and scrum started to dominate, disrupting Hendy’s possession.
The visitors were soon exerting territorial pressure close to Hendy’s try line but could not convert this into points.
Hendy cleared their lines and pushed play up to Aber’s try line.
The visitors defended well and were quickly back on the attack with good clearing kicks by Dylan Benjamin and line breaks by Iestyn Thomas.
A break by Aber’s centre Tommy Sandford brought play up to Hendy’s try line and rucks by Aber allowed Lee Truck to score a try converted by Benjamin.
Aber’s clearance of the kick off was rucked back well by Hendy, and Liam Evans scored an unconverted try. Despite this, Aber were defending well and posing a threat in open play.
Halt time : Hendy 11 Aberystwyth 7
The second half started with Aber winning lineouts in Hendy’s 22 metres but were unable to score points from mauls or penalty kicks.
Aber were pressurising their opponents and from a disrupted lineout on halfway the ball was hacked forward by Aber and good, quick ruck ball released Jac Jones to score an unconverted try.
Home side infringements and good kicking for touch resulted in an Aber lineout on halfway.
Good handling by Aber’s backs, a line break by Dafydd Llyr Hywel, and quick handling in the loose saw Paul Stubbs score a try converted by Benjamin.
Hendy kept in touch with a penalty kick, but Aber withstood any further pressure and cleared their lines well.
An Aber back line move by Harri Gwynn Jones and Dafydd Llyr Hywel released Aber’s captain Charles Thomas to score an unconverted try.
Hendy kept pressing, and a chipped kick over Aber’s defensive line to the corner was collected by their winger Aaron Evans to score an unconverted try.
A move by Hendy’s backs on halfway was intercepted by Aber’s winger Hayden Beal, who raced in from 40 metres out to score an unconverted try.
The final play of the match was an unconverted try for Hendy from a tapped penalty five metres from Aber’s try line.
Another thoroughly entertaining and well contested match, Aber showing resilience and finishing strongly, with a commitment to play open, free-flowing rugby whenever possible.
A good team performance with man of the match going to Iestyn Thomas.