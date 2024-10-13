Bae Dolphins v Wiberod, 6 October
GIVEN the downpour a baptism would be an appropriate description for the under 12s first matrix game.
Undaunted by the terrible conditions the team took to the field with their usual enthusiasm and a determined start with powerful running rugby breaking the Wiberod defence.
Quality support play resulted in the ball soon being touched down for the first try.
However, Wiberod soon came back with a well worked try of their own which only seemed to fire the Dolphins who scored three further tries before the half came to an end with Wiberod striking back.
Wiberod came out strongly in the second half and looked to be heading for a win.
A determined Dolphins effort in the last five minutes saw a further two tries resulting in a narrow win due to a successful conversion.
Bae Dolphins U16s 7 East Swansea Eagles 57
The girls' under-16 rugby team, having only played together for three games, took on a very strong and well-established East Swansea Eagles side in extremely tough conditions.
Despite the challenges, they were able to get points on the scoreboard, becoming the first team to do so against them this year.
The girls showed great resilience, keeping their heads high and pushing through the difficult conditions, giving their absolute best throughout the match.
Their determination and effort were outstanding.
The Dolphins U14s travelled to Penygroes in Sir Gâr for their first Matrix fixture of the season.
The Dolphins kicked the match off, but Mynydd Mawr caught well and ran it straight back at them for an easy early converted try.
This shocked the Dolphins out of their stupor, and for 10 minutes they applied pressure to the home tryline, with two disallowed tries in the process.
Eventually Lela Jenkins found a way through to score under the posts.
A loose kick from the Dolphins 22m line was very well fielded by the Mynydd Mawr full back, who found a gap in the defence and crossed the line for a fine individual try.
A frantic last five minutes of the first half saw most of the game being played in the Mynydd Mawr half.
The Dolphins attacked relentlessly and a second try for Lela Jenkins, accompanied by a brace for centre Hali Stockley Jones meant the Dolphins went into half time 10 points ahead.
The second half started scrappily, which Mynydd Mawr were quick to take advantage of, using their very pacy outside backs to run in three tries in succession.
Credit must be given to the Dolphins who stuck at it through a tough first 15 minutes of the second half, soaking up a lot of pressure from a good Mynydd Mawr side.
With ten minutes to go the Dolphins dug deep and a solo long range try for hat trick hero Hali Stockley Jones inspired the girls to ramp up the pressure.
A sustained period of pressure on the Mynydd Mawr line led to Anni Davies crashing over the line.
With a minute to go the Dolphins held a tenuous one point lead. Some good pressure off the kick off forced Mynydd Mawr into touch on their own 22.
Some quick thinking at the lineout allowed Lleucu ap Llywelyn to smash her way to the opposition five metre line, where a sublime pass from Emily Heard put Maisie Sandford over the line as the last action of the game.
A breathless match with both teams looking to play great rugby.
The Dolphins welcome South Pembs Sharks to Plascrug on 20 October .