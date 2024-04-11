THE newly-formed Bae Ceredigion Dolphins girls under 10s played their first game of competitive rugby against a very good Teifi Timberwolves team last week.
It was a baptism of fire with the Dolphins going down 100-25.
It was though a game played in great spirit and some brilliant skills were on show with the Dolphins scoring some fabulous tries to rival the excellent scores from the Timberwolves.
It was great to see the grls go from having little or no rugby experience just a few weeks ago to playing with real determination with some moments of real flair.
The team are looking forward to their upcoming games and testing themselves at a number of regional rugby festivals.