Bala chairman to carry Welsh flag before Argentina Autumn International
Bala Rugby Club’s chairman will step out with the Wales side before they take on Argentina.
Tony Parry has been given the honour of carrying the Welsh Flag onto the Principality Stadium pitch before Saturday’s Autumn International against the Pumas.
It’s a thoroughly deserved achievement given all the work he has done and commitment he gives to the club.
This will be the second of four autumn internationals to be played by Wales in 2022.
Wales played two summer Tests against the Pumas last year – drawing the first match 20-20 and losing the second match 11-33 – whilst many of their first choice players were on the Lions tour.
Overall, Wales and Argentina have played each other on 20 occasions. Wales have won 13 matches, whilst Argentina have won six matches. There has also been one draw between the two sides.
